Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph’s film going on floors? Director drops major hint for ‘Icon’ star movie; PIC

Allu Arjun is currently working on his upcoming film, Raaka, and recent buzz suggests that he may soon collaborate with director Basil Joseph. Now, it appears that the Minnal Murali filmmaker has hinted at the project through a new social media post.

Basil Joseph hints at his film with Allu Arjun

Taking to his social media handle, Basil Joseph shared a picture of a cap with the word "Icon" written on it, accompanied by a star emoji in the caption, seemingly hinting at Allu Arjun's moniker. The image also featured two silhouetted figures in the background.

Here’s the post

For those unaware, there has been ongoing speculation that Basil Joseph will collaborate with Allu Arjun. While the project has not been officially confirmed, it is reportedly expected to go on floors after the Pushpa star completes Raaka with director Atlee and AA23 (LK07) with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Earlier, there were reports that Basil's project with Allu Arjun could be the now-shelved Shaktimaan film. However, Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan had previously clarified that Shaktimaan was never pitched to Allu Arjun and that the upcoming collaboration, if it materialises, will be an entirely different project.

Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph’s work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to make extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it one of the actor's most technically ambitious projects.

In the first-look poster, Allu Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar. While the makers are yet to reveal further details, reports suggest that he could portray four distinct characters, with the story exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead. Reports also indicate that Rashmika Mandanna may play a key role, although the makers have not officially confirmed her casting. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film's songs and background score.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun will also collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the tentatively titled AA23. Although the film has yet to go on floors, reports suggest that Lokesh recently conducted a look test, with a behind-the-scenes video expected to be released by the makers soon.

Meanwhile, Basil Joseph was last seen in Athiradi, alongside Tovino Thomas. The film follows Samkutty, an energetic Gen-Z student on a mission to revive his college's legendary annual fest. Chaos unfolds when the festival's chief guest is kidnapped by a former don-turned-musician, leading to an escalating clash of wills.

Apart from the lead duo, the film also features Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Zarin Shihab, Shaun Rahman, Vishnu Agasthya, P. Sukumar, Shelvin James, and others in key roles. It is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

The actor also made a cameo appearance in the Naslen starrer Mollywood Times.

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