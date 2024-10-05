Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi arrive to pay their last respects to Rajendra Prasad's daughter as she passes away after suffering heart attack: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi were recently seen at veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s house, offering the latter their condolences on the passing of his daughter.

While Allu Arjun arrived alone at the veteran actor’s residence, megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela made their way together to pay their final respects to the deceased. Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri passed away earlier today due to a heart attack, which has surely left a deep impact on their family.

As per a report by Money Control, Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri had been admitted to a private hospital due to gastric discomfort in Hyderabad. However, she suffered a heart attack on October 5, 2024, at 12:40 am, which eventually led to her demise. She was just 38.

She is survived by her daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who has also made appearances in films as a child artist. After the tragic demise of the actor’s daughter, celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, and Nani had expressed their heartfelt condolences for her on social media and with the press.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Pawan Kalyan had shared a note with the press that read, “My deepest sympathies to Shri Rajendra Prasad. The sudden death of Shri Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Srimati Gayathri, has been shocking. My deepest condolences to him and his family. I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss.”



Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Jr NTR wrote in Telugu, “The death of Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family.”

On the other hand, Nani had penned, “Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking.”

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical or mental illness, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

