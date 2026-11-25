Allu Arjun is currently working on his magnum opus, Raaka, and is reportedly expected to collaborate with director Basil Joseph soon. Now, it appears that the filmmaker has confirmed that his next directorial venture will go on the floor in 2027.

Basil Joseph confirms his next film to begin in 2027

Speaking during the IFFI event in Goa, Basil Joseph confirmed that production on his next directorial venture would begin in 2027. The filmmaker said, “Currently, I am working on something, as I mentioned before. It is going to start next year (2027). It is not from Hindi, but in another language. I can't reveal much about it.”

For the uninitiated, there has been considerable speculation about Basil Joseph collaborating with Allu Arjun. Earlier reports suggested that the filmmaker's proposed project with the actor could be the now-shelved Shaktimaan film.

However, Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan had previously clarified that Shaktimaan was never pitched to Allu Arjun and that the proposed collaboration would be an entirely different project.

Basil Joseph previously directed the 2021 superhero film Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas. The film follows Jaison, a young tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning and eventually transforms into a superhero. Initially planned for a theatrical release, the film premiered on Netflix and received positive reviews.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun will next appear in the lead role in Raaka , directed by Atlee. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, while its first-look poster showcased the actor in a beast-like avatar with werewolf-inspired features. Although further details remain under wraps, reports suggest that the actor will portray four different characters, with the story exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Apart from Arjun, the film also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Sai Abhyankkar has been confirmed as the composer for both the songs and the background score.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a tentatively titled project, AA23 (LK07). The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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