Allu Arjun and family off to Italy for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding; clicked at Hyderabad airport

The festive spirit is running high in the Allu-Konidela household as the day of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding approaches. The wedding is set to take place in Italy, on November 1st.

Many prominent members of the family, including Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, Nithiin and Shalini, and many more have been spotted at the airport heading to the destination for the wedding. The latest member to be seen at the airport is Allu Arjun, with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Allu Arjun and family’s comfy airport look

The family was seen donning comfortable outfits, with the Pushpa actor going for an all-black look, including a black full-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of black joggers, and sneakers. He was also seen carrying a black backpack, while Sneha Reddy was seen sporting a denim jacket with denim pants, and a black crop top. The kids were twinning in an all-black look as well.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9. The couple are all set to tie the knot on November 1st, in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. It is also understood that their wedding festivities would begin on October 30, with a cocktail party. On October 31, the mehendi and haldi functions would be held, ahead of the wedding, which would take place the next day. It is also reported that the guest list for the wedding does not have more than fifty people, as Varun Tej is a private person, and prefers to spend the special day with his close friends and family. However, there is a reception that is planned for November 5, which will be attended by friends from the industry, politicians, and other well-known people from Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much-awaited sequel of the 2021 action film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is helmed by Sukumar and features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and will hit the big screens on Independence Day, next year.

