Allu Arjun and family’s adorable photo shoot is all things fun; Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for it

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram space and shared a photo collage of her recent photo shoot with her family.

It is well known by now that Allu Arjun is someone who has a very strong bond with his family. Be it wishing his family members on special occasions to his photos from their vacations, he has always kept his family before everything. Now, his wife Sneha Reddy has shared a photo collage on her Instagram space where the family members can be seen striking a similar pose from different stages of life. It has to be agreed that it is one of the most adorable things sone would see on the internet today.

The photo collage shows Allu Arjun with Sneha and their kids from their different stages of life. While the first one shows a pregnant Sneha and Allu Arjun, the next one has Allu Arjun, Sneha and Ayaan. The third one has the trio along with Arha. After the photo was shared by Sneha, fans took to the comments section and stated how adorable it is. One of those who liked the photo is none other than sensational South star Samantha Akkineni. See Post here:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently returned to Hyderabad after having a quick vacation at the Maldives with his family. Photos and videos from the vacation were shared by the couple and they all instantly went viral. On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and the film is all set to hit the big screens on August 13. The makers released a teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday.

