Allu Arjun and family seek blessings at the Golden Temple on Sneha Reddy's birthday; PICS

Allu Arjun also posted a video of himself and his family visiting the Golden Temple. While he was dressed in a blue kurta pajama, his better half looked stunning in a blue salwar kameez.

As we informed you earlier, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has turned a year older today and marking the day, the couple visited Amritsar with their kids Arha and Ayaan. They also sought blessings at the Golden Temple on this special day. The Pushpa actor took to his Instagram and dropped a few sneak peeks of their small getaway. The photo shared by him featured the pan-India star along with his wife and kids donning traditional attires.

AA earlier also posted a picture of the cake-cutting ceremony with their kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan on the photo-sharing app. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday cutie." In the photo, while AA and Allu Ayaan are admiring the cake, Arha helps her mother cut it.

Meanwhile, basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star will soon start work on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Just like in the original drama, he will be accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is presently busy promoting her Bollywood debut project Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan was recently asked how is it working with two 'A' Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. To this, she replied, "I'm living my dream. I can only say that because with Allu Arjun sir I'm going to start Pushpa very soon. We are starting in a couple of days. Right now, having this trailer out among audiences with Bachchan sir. What can I say?"

