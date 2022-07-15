Allu Arjun and Harish Shankar get together for an ad shoot; Filmmaker shares PHOTOS from their travel

Allu Arjun has been taking many small trips before resuming work on his highly-anticipated action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. As the movie buffs wait for the film, the pan-India star has joined hands with director Harish Shankar for an advertisement. Announcing the same, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, "It’s always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR @alluarjunonline ..joining hands for an ad shoot !!!! This is exciting !!!".

The actor and director were seen heading to the location of the ad shoot. For those who do not know, Allu Arjun and Harish Shankar earlier worked together in the 2017 action comedy, Duvvada Jagannadham, also called DJ. With Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the project garnered praises for its comic timing.

Check out the pictures below:

Harish Shankar had taken an interval from work as his forthcoming drama Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh along with Pawan Kalyan got pushed. The maker has completed the script for this much-looked-forward drama.

On a different front, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is reported to go on the floors this August this year. A little birdie told us, "The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema. This would be followed by a long leg of post-production, as the team is now looking to release in the 2nd half of 2023. They are also in talks with several studios and distributors for the release of the film in Hindi. Record prices are up for acquiring the film, but there is a high possibility of Mythri taking the Bahubali and KGF route by getting a distributor on board commission basis."

