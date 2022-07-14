Allu Arjun and his Icon team pose for an uber-cool photo in front of a private jet; Where are they headed?

Pan-India star Allu Arjun is managing multiple projects at once right now. One of them is Venu Sriram's directorial romantic entertainer Icon. The venture has been in the making for quite some time now. Recently, Allu Arjun and the team took off on a private jet to an undisclosed location and a photo of them posing in front of the private jet has surfaced on social media. While most of the team members including Allu Arjun are seen wearing black, some of them are seen opting for white and grey attire.

The Stylish Star had signed a film with director Venu Sriram a long time ago, but the venture is taking its sweet time to materialize. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, it was even suspected that the film has been shelved by the makers. Nevertheless, Dil Raju later clarified that the movie is very much in the cards and it will go on the floors shortly. Spilling further beans on Icon, he revealed that the script of the drama will be adored by the audience.

Check out the photo below:

Attending one of the promotional events for Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju was once quoted saying, "We finalized the script of Icon even before Vakeel Saab. Icon is a good script and it will be loved by the audience. Venu and I especially like scripts that have all aspects like content, mass, and so on. The film kept getting postponed for various reasons. But it will be kickstarted soon."

In the meantime, Allu Arjun was clicked to the Hyderabad airport today as he was headed to an unknown location. He once again exuded fashion goals with his signature all-black look including joggers and sweatshirts.

