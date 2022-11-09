Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they head to South Africa; WATCH

Allu Arjun and his wife were seen heading inside the airport with their luggage as they headed from the city. According to reports, the couple flew to South Africa for a wedding. However, the details are not confirmed.

Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars of the South today. Post the Pushpa success, he has grown to pan-Indian fame and enjoys a massive fan base. Apart from being a great actor, he is a loving family man and always makes a point to spend time with his family when not shooting. Well, On Sunday night, the actor and his wife Sneha were clicked at the Hyderabad airport.

Watch Allu Arjun and Sneha's video from airport here:

On Sunday, Sneha Reddy took to Instagram and dropped a video of enjoying a long drive with Allu Arjun. The clip features AA behind the wheels as he poses in a black T-shirt. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy give endless couple goals. Whenever the Pushpa actor gets a breather from work, he makes sure to spend as much time as possible with his better half and kids Ayaan and Arha.

Allu Arjun to resume the Pushpa shoot soon

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to come back as Pushpa Raj with the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The second installment, Pushpa: The Rule will begin a regular shoot soon. Pinkvilla has learned that Allu Arjun is set to leave for the film's first schedule in Bangkok on November 13.

"The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same," reveals a source close to the development. Sukumar directorial, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun.

Allu Arjun also has filmmaker Koratala Siva's film AA21 in the kitty. Announced a while back, the film has not gone on the floors yet.

