Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon recreate Pushpa's iconic signature step amidst National Film Awards ceremony; PICS

This year’s National Film Awards took place on 17th October, and had many prominent faces from all over the country in attendance. Among those in attendance were Allu Arjun, who received the National Award for Best Actor, and Kriti Sanon, the recipient of the Best Actress Award.

The duo were seen having a wholesome moment, where they were seen clicking a selfie, recreating the iconic signature step from Arjun’s film Pushpa, for which he received the award.

Check out the photos below:

Allu Arjun wins Best Actor Award for Pushpa

Allu Arjun was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as the eponymous character in Pushpa. His win is historical, especially as he became the first Telugu actor to ever achieve this feat.

Pushpa is a 2021 action-drama film that is helmed by Sukumar. The film tells the story of the protagonist, Pushpa Raj’s rise in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare timber. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and more. Talking about his win, Allu Arjun said that it was a double achievement as he received the award for his performance in a commercial film.

Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for Mimi

Mimi is a 2021 comedy-drama film that was helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of a Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychay! The film stars Kriti Sanon in the eponymous role, and features other prominent names like Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and more in prominent roles.

The film follows the story of Mimi who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. The story received widespread acclaim, receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

