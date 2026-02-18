Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj set internet on fire as AA23 theme goes viral; PHOTO

Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to collaborate for the first time on the film AA23. The announcement teaser of the movie went viral on the internet, and the theme song titled 23 Theme, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has also become a major hit among audiences.

As the theme has been used in more than one million reels on Instagram, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media handle to share a fiery picture alongside the Icon Star.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj set internet on fire with new selfie

Taking to social media, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a post that read, “Add it up, that’s us! 1M reels for AA23 Theme.”

In the picture, Arjun is seen sporting a slick new hairstyle and a stylish chain, while Lokesh appears in the look from his debut acting venture, DC.

See the post here:

For those unaware, AA23 is an upcoming action flick starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. In the teaser, Arjun is seen wearing the iconic silver kada that is prevalent in every Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired film.

The movie will have Anirudh Ravichander handling the songs and background score, marking his first collaboration on an Allu Arjun starrer. Moreover, the 23 Theme, penned by Heisenberg, has gone viral on Instagram reels.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film follows Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as co-leads, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Allu Arjun is currently working on a film tentatively titled AA22xA6. The upcoming “parallel universe” project is directed by Atlee and stars Deepika Padukone as the co-lead. It is also expected to feature Rashmika Mandanna in a negative role.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to appear in the lead role in his debut acting venture, DC. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, best known for Captain Miller, the film is expected to be a contemporary adaptation of Devadas, set in the gangster world, with Wamiqa Gabbi as the co-lead.

