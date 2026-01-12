Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj to collaborate on a high-budget film? Director reportedly offered Rs 75 crore

Allu Arjun has been making headlines after speculation suggested that he would be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film. Now, it appears that the project might go on floors soon, with reports claiming that the filmmaker will be paid a massive remuneration.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23 to go on floors soon?

According to a report by tracker Mukil Vardhanan, the duo is planning to kick-start the shoot for AA23 in June or July 2026. Moreover, Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly being paid a remuneration of Rs 75 crore for the project. However, this remains speculative for now, as no official confirmation has been made yet.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Allu Arjun recently sparked curiosity with a story post that read, “Wait for it.” Many fans believe that the post may have been a tease for his upcoming project with the Coolie director.

Earlier, a post by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant director confirmed that the team had begun pre-production for their next directorial venture. While an official announcement is still awaited, buzz suggests that it will be an action film with Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Allu Arjun’s next movie

Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The actor is next set to appear in a film tentatively titled AA22xA6. The movie is said to explore the concept of a parallel world, with several new elements being introduced in collaboration with international studios.

The makers earlier announced that Deepika Padukone would play one of the main leads and even shared a promo featuring her. Additionally, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are also speculated to be part of the project.

Reports suggest that the film may feature Allu Arjun in quadruple roles, marking the first time the actor appears in multiple avatars in a single movie. As per speculation, the movie might be released in two parts.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj last directed the action entertainer Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. As he gears up for his next directorial venture, the filmmaker is also set to make his acting debut in a romantic action film titled DC.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is expected to be a contemporary gangster adaptation of Devdas, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi.

ALSO READ: Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When and where to watch Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s comedy crime caper online