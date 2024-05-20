Allu Arjun and Nani get clicked whispering as they come together to celebrate Director’s Day 2024

Director’s Day was celebrated on a grand scale at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on May 19, 2024. The event witnessed the presence of several popular faces from the entertainment industry. It was specifically in the headlines after being postponed from the original date, which was May 4.

Allu Arjun, Nani, and many others arrive for the Director’s Day event

Preparations for the Director’s Day started last month and Veerashankar, who serves as the President of the Telugu Film Directors Association, shared his excitement, saying that it needs to get a similar popularity to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The event was attended by a lineup of talented actors and directors. The glimpses of the same have been going viral all over.

The presence of stars such as Allu Arjun and Nani was a major highlight of the evening. Apart from them, Adivi Sesh, Allari Naresh, and Sudheer Babu also created a different atmosphere at the venue.

Allu Arjun and Nani speak to the crowd

While speaking to the audience at the event, Allu Arjun expressed his happiness that Telugu films have managed to get recognition around the world. The Badrinath star stated: “Directors are giving their best to raise the bar on Telugu cinema and it is winning appreciation all over.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Director’s Day marks the birthday of the late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao. Addressing the same, the Son of Satyamurthy star stated that the director contributed to the formation of Geetha Arts. Furthermore, he appreciated the rest of the directors for being able to make it to the event despite being busy with their upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Natural Star Nani revealed that his initial dream was to be in the director’s seat until things changed and he became an actor. Another moment from the event has been getting a lot of attention on social media and it features Anil Ravipudi dancing to a few songs from Venkatesh Daggubati's films.

The entire event will reportedly be available for streaming on Aha towards the end of this month. Meanwhile, a specific date is yet to be confirmed by the platform.

ALSO READ: Director’s Day OPINION: A look at how South Indian filmmakers have managed to create an impact and revolutionize the industry