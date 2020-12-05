Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo achieves THIS huge feat; Find Out

With this massive record, the film has even surpassed James Bond’s No Time To Die trailer.

In what looks like an unbeatable success streak, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has achieved yet another record. The film’s trailer has become the 7th most watched trailer on IMDb’s 20 most watched movie trailers of 2020. This has come as yet another exciting news to the fans of the actors. With this massive record, the film has even surpassed James Bond’s No Time To Die trailer. Twitter is now filled with congratulatory messages to the filmmakers and the cast members.

It should be noted that the song Butta Bomma has also been creating records. Last month, the song made yet another record by receiving 450 million views on YouTube. It goes without saying that the foot tapping number was one of the most loved songs of the year and many celebrities have danced on the song and shared the video on social media.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumaran, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. He joined the sets of the film a couple of weeks back and his photos from the sets went viral on social media. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty. Titled Radhe Shyam, the film has Prabhas as the male lead. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

