Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma achieves a huge feat week after Rowdy Baby’s massive record

Taking to his Twitter space, music director S Thaman shared the news and said that Bhutta Bomma is on an unstoppable success spree.

In what looks like an unstoppable success spree, the single track Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has achieved yet another record by receiving 450 million views on YouTube. Sharing the news, the film’s music director S Thaman shared a still from the song while lauding it. It goes without saying that the foot tapping number was one of the most loved songs of the year and many celebrities have shacked their legs for the song and shared the video on social media.

Its massive popularity became much bigger after Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife shared their dance moves on the song. It should be noted that Tamil song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 recently achieved a huge feat by receiving 1 billion views on the video streaming platform. Both of these songs have been making records when it comes to gaining more views and popularity. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released on 2020 Sankranti.

The film was a massive success though it had a box office clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumaran, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. He joined the sets of the film a couple of weeks back and his photos from the sets went viral on social media. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty. Titled Radhe Shyam, the film has Prabhas as the male lead. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Credits :Twitter

