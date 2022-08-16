Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's fans create a menace on Twitter with obscene memes; Details inside

Down in the world of South cinema, fans are crazy about their respective stars. On social media, fan wars are not something new. They happen every month claiming their star is the best out of all. Micro Blogging platform Twitter is the main platform for clashes between different factions and ideologies. It is one of the most used platforms by fans of celebrities where often the virtual fights between fans of two different actors become so big that they begin trending. The latest argument now is between fans Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Fans of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are waging a war of hashtags on Twitter which comes as a big surprise. Obscene memes about personal and professional life are trending since early morning. Hashtags like #ThammudiGhantaPhalAAm for Allu Arjun, #GhantaLeniVarasudu and Ram Charan. Some of these hashtags have more than half a million tweets. It is not known what triggered these fans to indulge in such a filthy online war.

On another end, it is well known that Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins from the parental side. They are related to each other by mother's side and are grandsons of Allu Ramalingiah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is working on S Shankar's directorial at the moment, tentatively titled RC15. Kiara Advani has been paired opposite him as the leading lady. This untitled project has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Allu Arjun is likely to begin filming his much-awaited sequel to the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa: The Rule by August this year. AA also has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the drama has been temporarily named AA21.