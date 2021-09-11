Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa final schedule postponed; Actor greets fans on sets

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Pushpa, which is one of the anticipated films of Tollywood. As the film is set to release in December, the team is progressing to shoot at a fast pace to wrap up. A few days ago, Allu Arjun along with the Pushpa team headed to shoot for the final schedule in Maredumilli but due to the rains that is not being possible.

According to reports, the final schedule of Pushpa, which was set to film in Maredumilli has been postponed due to heavy rains. The crew left that location and went for shooting in Kakinada. While the actor was leaving, w huge crowd gathered around his car to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun. The actor greeted all his fans from his car and the pics have surfaced on social media. They are currently going viral. Take a look at the pics here:

Icon StAAr #AlluArjun's #Pushpa shoot which was about to happen today in #Maredumilli cancelled due to heavy rain. The crew left that location and went for shooting in #Kakinada. The star was warmly received by the locals. pic.twitter.com/CIBd8aQZMa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 11, 2021

Pushpa directed by Sukumar, is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej accident: Doctors release statement about his health update; Collar bone surgery in next 24hrs

Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part, Pushpa: The Rise is set for a theatrical release on the occasion of Christmas, 2021. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.