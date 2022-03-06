Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary with kids and THIS family photo is full of love

Tollywood's one of the most loved couples, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at a common friend's wedding and it was their love at first sight moment. They tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and since then, Allu Arjun and Sneha have been setting major couple goals. Today, they complete 11 years of blissful marriage.

To celebrate the occasion, the celebrity couple stepped out for a brunch with their kids Arha and Ayaan. Sharing a picture-perfect family photo, AA wrote, "Happy Anniversary Cutie . 11 years of togetherness," followed by a tag- #AAfamily. They look so beautiful together in the picture and we cannot move our eyes off this lovely, happy family moment of theirs.

Take a look:

On the work front, after the success of Pushpa-Part 1, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the second part. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release this year. The actor has taken a break and spent time with family before getting back to work.

Meanwhile, just like her father, Allu Arha is also getting into the acting industry. The little munchkin will be seen in Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. The film is a mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna.