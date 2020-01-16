Allu Arjun and Sneha cosy up as Samajavaragamana song plays in the background; WATCH

We have across the cutest video of Allu Arjun and Sneha getting cosy with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Samajavaragamana song playing live in the background.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of our favourite celebrity couples from the South Indian film industry. They are one of the most romantic couples, who never fail to set couple goals with their adorable pictures. Bunny recently celebrated the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo along with his close friends and family members. The success party was attended by his wife Sneha Reddy as well. Now, we have across the cutest video of the two getting cosy with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Samajavaragamana song playing live in the background.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are all cosy in each other’s arms as Samajavaragamana song plays in the background and we just can't get over it. It is a super cute video and we just can't stop watching it on repeat. One of the romantic and adorable couples are proud parents to two adorable kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Talking about their love story, it was love at first sight for Allu Arjun. It was a friendship that turned into love and they took their relationship to the next level by tieing the knot on March 6, 2011.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is minting good numbers at the box office. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas has set the box office on fire and not only in India but also internationally.

Thanking the director on social media for the success of his film, Bunny wrote on Instagram, "‪I was soo overwhelmed to see this poster ! Our director Trivikram garu is the main reason for this tremendous success. Thank You All."

