Allu Arjun and Sneha look nothing less than a perfect couple in this romantic video from Maldives

Tollywood's most loved couple Allu Arjun and Sneha make us believe in fairytale romance. Be it sharing photos, cute videos of their kids or stepping out together for a family event, this beautiful couple has always managed to turn enough heads. AA and Sneha are ruling social media yet again with their romantic video from the Maldives vacation.

One can see in the video, Sneha looking pretty in an orange halter dress while AA is sporting a black sweatshirt. They look stunning together and we just cannot get enough of their adorable yet mature relationship. Sharing this video on Instagram, Sneha captioned, "Everything feels better with u by my side."

Take a look:

Allu Arjun and Sneha along with their kids Ayaan and Arha are having a gala time in the Maldives. Sneha might keep herself away from the media glare but she is super active on social media and keeps their fans updated about everything.

From Ayaan enjoying cycling to Allu Arjun spending time with kids in the pool, Sneha has treated us with some amazing videos from their holiday.

Bunny, as called by family and his fans, married his long-term girlfriend, Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. They welcomed their first child Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and second child, daughter Arha on November 21, 2016.

