Allu Arjun and Sneha look stylish in this Diwali special lit video & we're awestruck by it

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most loved and adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry. Their fairytale love story has always been the talk of the town and the latest Diwali special video proves why it was love at first sight for AA. One can see, Sneha is looking stunning in a yellow lehenga while AA looks charming in a Manish Malhotra black outfit. The video also gives us a glimpse into AA's lavish farmhouse which was totally lit for Diwali.

The couple had hosted a party to celebrate the festival of lights with friends and family. Ram Charan with wife Upasana, Niharika Konidela with her husband Chaitanya JV, Vaishnav Tej and other family members attended the party at Arjun's farmhouse recently. Sharing this video that we're awestruck by, Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram "Diwali party at TOGETHERNESS farmhouse . Decor personally done by @allusnehareddy . Diwali Vibes."

Take a look at the video below:

Allu Arjun and Sneha got married in Hyderabad on November 26, 2011, and ever since, they have been setting major couple goals. They are proud parents of two beautiful kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's all photos and videos with Sneha and kids are always a delight to watch.

On the work front, Bunny is shooting for Pushpa in Hyderabad. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist.

Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati hosts a tea party for F3 co-stars Varun Tej, Tamannnaah Bhatia & its full house; SEE PIC