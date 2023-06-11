Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy can’t take their eyes off each other in this new PIC; Check out

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, and his lovely wife Allu Sneha Reddy are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. The Pushpa actor and his wife have been garnering the attention of netizens very often with their stylish public appearances together. Telugu cinema fans and fashion enthusiasts have always considered Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy as one of the most good-looking and stylish couples in the industry, who share a genuine and organic chemistry.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy win hearts with their latest picture

Recently, the Telugu superstar and his beautiful wife attended the engagement ceremony of his cousin, popular Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela and actress Lavanya Tripathi. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, who later wished the newly-engaged couple, shared some lovely pictures from the ceremony on their official social media handles. But what caught the eye of netizens is an adorable picture of Arjun and Sneha, in which the couple clearly seems like they can’t take their eyes off each other.

Interestingly, the couple is seen twinning in blue and white outfits, at Varun Tej and Lavanya's engagement. Allu Arjun looked dapper in his signature 'Pushpa Raj' look in a tiny ponytail, in the picture. The actor opted for a white kurta with blue embroidery and a pair of matching pajamas, for the occasion. Allu Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, looked pretty in a blue embellished chiffon saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, and a statement white pearl necklace.

Check out Sneha Reddy's Instagram posts, below:

