Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy long for kids during London vacay; video call Arha and Ayaan

Tinseltown's power couple, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, have jet-setted to the vibrant city of London for a remarkable celebration - Sneha Reddy's birthday bash. The duo, known for their elegance and charisma, is making waves in the British capital, and the entire entertainment industry has joined in to wish Sneha on her special day.

Sneha Reddy, not just a star wife but a rising sensation in her own right, has garnered a dedicated following and has become a prominent figure in the industry. Her birthday celebrations are no less than a star-studded event, as celebrities from near and far have extended their heartfelt wishes to the queen of AA’s heart.

While fans and followers are immersed in the lovely posts that the actor shared in honor of his “cutie’s” birthday, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have shown that family always comes first. The couple, proud parents to two adorable children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, are ensuring that distance doesn't hinder their bond with their little ones.

Family comes first for the star couple

Sneha Reddy, an active presence on social media, recently melted hearts by sharing a heartwarming screenshot on her Instagram story. The image captured a beautiful moment in London, where Allu Arjun and Sneha were engrossed in a video call with their beloved children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. It's evident that despite their glamorous lives and busy schedules, this power couple remains grounded and cherishes their family time.

The Allu family's London sojourn is not just for the birthday celebration of his beloved wife. Rumors are rife that the celebrity's trip to London could be linked to an impending wax statue of the star at Madame Tussauds. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter.

In recent weeks, news broke that Allu Arjun is set to earn a prestigious spot among distinguished figures by having a wax statue showcased at the renowned Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. This remarkable achievement makes him the third actor from South India to be accorded this distinction, joining the esteemed company of Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

What’s more in AA’s store

The Duvvada Jagannadham actor has a hectic schedule ahead, which includes Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, this film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and more, alongside Allu Arjun. Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15th next year, the film is expected to captivate audiences in various languages, such as Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

In addition to this exciting project, the actor is gearing up for his fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, following their successful ventures in Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Moreover, fans were recently abuzz when the actor was seen meeting with Jawan director Atlee, in Mumbai. This meeting has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two talented individuals in the future.

