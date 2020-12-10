  1. Home
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy look regal as they pose for PHOTO during Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding

While Sneha Reddy was seen in a bright pink silk saree, Allu Arjun donned a pastel pink sherwani.
Photos of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV were all over the internet they both got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. While we are all still relishing those photos, Sneha Reddy shared one with her husband and stylish star Allu Arjun. In the photo, Sneha can be seen in a bright pink colored traditional silk saree, donned with lots of jewelries. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was seen in a pastel pink colored sherwani with beautiful embellishments, and it goes without saying that they both looked regal in it.

Sharing the photo, Sneha revealed that the photo was clicked by celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik. She also shared a photo of their child Arha from the wedding, where she was seen in a purple lehenga skirt and paired it with a puffy white jacket. She was also seen wearing a beautiful tiara. A day before the wedding, the mega family arrived at Udaipur and photos of them from the airport were shared across all social media platforms. Allu Arjun flew down to Udaipur with his family in a private jet.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Mega moment: Allu Arjun & family pose for a happy picture with newlyweds Niharika & Chaitanya

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi arrived along with their significant others and photos of the family were also shared online. They all took part in all the pre wedding events like haldi, mehndi, sangeet and so on. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got engaged in an elaborate ceremony in September this year, which was also attended by all the megastars of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Credits :Sneha Reddy's Instagram

