Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy walk hand in hand as they head to Delhi for National Film Awards 2023

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors in the country, and has built a dedicated fan-base beyond the Telugu audiences as well. The actor is best known for portraying the character of Pushpa Raj in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, and is currently prepping for the sequel of the film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy head to Delhi for National Film Awards

In the latest update, the Bunny actor was spotted with his wife Sneha Reddy walking hand in hand at the Hyderabad airport. The duo were heading to Delhi for the National Awards Ceremony. Allu Arjun received this year’s National Award for the Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa.

The actor was seen in a casual all-black outfit, wearing a black t-shirt and black denims along with loafers. He also donned a pair of shades as the cherry on top. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was also seen carrying a black duffle bag. As for Sneha Reddy, she was seen in a white crop top, which she paired with a pair of blue denims. She was also seen donning a pair of shades, and carrying a brown purse.

On the work front

The S/O Sathyamurthy actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, including the much awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more apart from Allu Arjun. The film is set to hit the silver screen on Independence Day next year, and will repeatedly release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Additionally, the actor is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, marking their fourth film together after Julaayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun also recently met with Jawan helmer Atlee in Mumbai, passing the possibility of a probable collaboration between the two some time in the future.

