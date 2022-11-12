Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's dreamy PICS from South Africa will make you feel single

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. They set major goals in every aspect, be it PDA-filled moments, stylish avatars, or cute family. Just like Allu Arjun, his star wife Sneha is famous in her own way on social media, even his kids Ayaan and Arha hog the limelight all the time.

The Allu family recently went to South Africa for a close friend's wedding and have been sharing glimpses on their social media. Sneha, who is an active social media user, has shared a few glimpses with Allu Arjun and they are things cute. Seeing the pics, all we could say is it wouldn't be wrong to say that Mr and Mrs both perfectly fit 'most stylish and adorable couple'.