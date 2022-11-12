Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's dreamy PICS from South Africa will make you feel single
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha went to South Africa for a close friend's wedding and have been sharing glimpses on their social media and setting major couple goals.
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. They set major goals in every aspect, be it PDA-filled moments, stylish avatars, or cute family. Just like Allu Arjun, his star wife Sneha is famous in her own way on social media, even his kids Ayaan and Arha hog the limelight all the time.
The Allu family recently went to South Africa for a close friend's wedding and have been sharing glimpses on their social media. Sneha, who is an active social media user, has shared a few glimpses with Allu Arjun and they are things cute. Seeing the pics, all we could say is it wouldn't be wrong to say that Mr and Mrs both perfectly fit 'most stylish and adorable couple'.
Allu Arjun and Sneha's fun in South Africa. Take a look at the pics below:
What a perfect POV
Sneha's POV is always best as it is Allu Arjun flaunting his bright smile. The star wife shared a pic of the Pushpa star from South Africa and he looked handsome as always in black ethnic attire. He also added his signature glasses and rugged beard.
Twinning and winning
Allu Arjun and Sneha always make sure to twin their outfits and we have noticed that on many occasions. The star wife shared a pic of herself with the actor as they spend time with their friends in South Africa. In the pic, Allu Arjun is seen looking dapper in formal attire in white, while Sneha opted for a matching maxi dress. Don't they make for a lovely couple, we think so.