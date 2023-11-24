Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's 'night in red' is all things regal; See PICS

Allu Sneha Reddy is always very active on social media, sharing snippets of her life with family, friends, and her husband, Allu Arjun. Recently, Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself and Allu Arjun.

In the pictures, Allu Sneha Reddy is seen wearing a red and orange Net Embroidery Jacket over a Sharara dress. She has styled her hair in loose waves and opted for minimal makeup with a vibrant shade of lipstick. To complete her look, she has accessorized with heavy statement earrings.

In the last series of pictures posted on Instagram, Allu Sneha Reddy is seen posing with her husband, Allu Arjun. They both look absolutely stunning together. Allu Arjun is seen wearing a beige embroidered sherwani and complements his look with a timeless elegant timepiece. He is also sporting a beard and long hair in the pictures. Allu Sneha captioned the post as, “A night in red.”

More about Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, a beloved couple in the Telugu film industry, recently embarked on a delightful trip to Italy following Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Tuscany. Along with their adorable children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, the couple extended their stay in Italy to savor the charming landscapes and create lasting memories.

Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses from Varun and Lavanya's cocktail night. The series of pictures featured a captivating portrait of the radiant couple, Allu Arjun lovingly assisting his wife with her necklace, and a heartwarming family portrait capturing their unbreakable bond.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story unfolded in 2011 when they exchanged vows in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, witnessed by a star-studded array of celebrities and dignitaries. Their marriage has blossomed over the years, blessed with the arrival of their son, Ayaan, and their daughter, Arha.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's most recent cinematic endeavor was the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which propelled him to the forefront of the Telugu film industry. Sukumar's directorial masterpiece earned Allu Arjun the coveted National Award for Best Actor, making him the first Telugu actor to receive this prestigious accolade.

Eagerly anticipated by fans, Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside his esteemed co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and the talented cast from the first installment. The movie is all set to hit the theatres next year.

