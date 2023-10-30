Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's Rome getaway amid Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's grand wedding in Tuscany

The scenic Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy, is buzzing with the arrival of almost every family member from the Allu-Konidela family in preparation of the highly awaited wedding between actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on November 1.

This event has sparked off a buzz among the fans, and it is being touted as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. The guest list comprises the couple's immediate relatives as well as close friends.

Amidst the pre-wedding bustle, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have shared snippets of their lovely moments in the stunning Italian scenery. Interestingly, National Award-winning, pan-Indian actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are creating their own priceless memories in the country.

Sneha Reddy shares glimpses of their Roman experiences on Instagram

Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Roman experiences. Her photos include classic locations such as the Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum, as well as a cute photo of herself and Allu Arjun. Sneha takes a picture while Allu Arjun stands behind her, hands softly resting on her shoulders and staring into the distance. Despite being on vacation, Sneha maintains her regular fitness program, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Check out the Sneha Reddy photos below

More About Varun Tej and Lavanya's Wedding

As the wedding day approaches, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are preparing for a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. The wedding day will be preceded by the pellikuturu ritual, which is part of the Haldi festival. The day, which is scheduled for October 31, will include Pelli Kuthuru (Turmeric ceremonial) and Mangala Snanam. The couple's marriage vows will be exchanged on November 1, which is a significant day.

Following the Haldi ceremony, guests will enjoy a boisterous pool party, which will be followed by a Mehendi night. Varun Tej will be dressed to impress in a yellow chikankari kurta by Manish Malhotra for the mehendi ceremony.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony in June 2023 was a low-key affair in Hyderabad attended by close family members such as actor Ram Charan.

Allu Arjun on the professional front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 action blockbuster Pushpa. Sukumar directs the film, which has an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others. The film will be released on Independence Day next year in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lavanya Tripathi's crimson red saree with custom dreamy veil to have personalized element; deets inside