Allu Arjun and Sneha walk hand in hand as they return from Europe vacation; Fans call them 'stylish couple'

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are known as stylish couples of Tollywood. The couple always manages to turn heads whenever they step out with their fashion and chemistry. A while ago, the couple were clicked at Mumbai airport as they returned from a Europe vacation and looked fabulous.

The actor held his wife's hand as they walked together at the airport. While the Pushpa actor opted for casual yet stylish attire in his signature black colour, Sneha wore jeans and paired up with a black and white printed tee. Yet again, the couple twinned and killed the travel look. Allu Arjun carried the stylish look with a silver chain around his neck, luxe black sunglasses, and matching shoes. The star wife, who is known to have a closet full of luxurious handbags, held a Dior bag in her hand.

According to reports, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are back after enjoying a vacation in Europe. The couple often go on luxurious holidays with family and friends.

Check out Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha's airport video here:

About Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. He will be reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the film. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil, and others. Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to be the new addition in the sequel. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Pushpa 2 team reportedly met with an accident while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana after completing the shoot of the day. Reportedly, the bus carrying the artist of the film hit the PTC bus that was stationary. It is reported that two of the artists sustained injuries.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 is underway and the release date is yet to be announced. It is reported that the film might release in early 2024. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

ALSO READ: Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's wedding unseen PICS: Ram Charan blesses the newlyweds and gives a heartfelt speech