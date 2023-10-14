Allu Arjun and son Ayaan share a laid-back morning, Sneha Reddy gives fans a glimpse

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy recently returned to the city after their vacation in Paris, and Sneha Reddy wasted no time in sharing the experience on Instagram. She posted photos, including one with the stylish Pushpa star himself. Additionally, Sneha Reddy shared a recent Instagram story, capturing moments of Allu Arjun and their son Ayaan spending quality time together in the morning.

Sneha Reddy shares an Instagram story

The photo captured Allu Arjun in a black tee adorned with a pink and white print, paired with black pants, while his son Ayaan sported red shorts. Allu Arjun's appearance was laid-back, with his wavy hair and grown beard adding to his relaxed style. The duo was spotted in their living room, enjoying a moment of rest and comfort. Notably, the Instagram story shared by Sneha Reddy featured a blurred image of both the father and son, offering a glimpse into their precious morning together.

Check out the story below

During her Parisian vacation, Sneha Reddy's latest Instagram post garnered significant attention and admiration from her dedicated fan base. She shared multiple snapshots, including moments of her savoring an ice cream treat and providing a sneak peek into the artistic charm of Paris. The collection of photos also featured picturesque scenes of serene cafés and captivating Parisian art that effortlessly captivates the gaze of passersby, painting a vivid picture of her memorable journey in the city.

On the work front of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a packed schedule ahead, with a lineup that includes Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, this film features an ensemble cast with stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and more alongside Allu Arjun. The theatrical release for this film is set for August 15 next year, and it's expected to captivate audiences in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

In addition to this exciting project, the actor is gearing up for his fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, following their successful ventures in Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Moreover, fans were recently abuzz when the actor was seen meeting with Jawan director Atlee in Mumbai. This meeting has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two talented individuals in the future.

