Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film faces a big hurdle due to coronavirus epidemic?

Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Allu Arjun has started prepping up for his next with director Sukumar. However, the shooting of the film has faced a big hurdle due to coronavirus epidemic.
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo released on January 12 and the film opened to a thunderous response. The Telugu film not only opened to good reviews but also earned big numbers at the box office. Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Allu Arjun has started prepping up for his next with director Sukumar. However, the shooting of the film has faced a big hurdle due to coronavirus epidemic. According to reports, the makers of the film want to shoot at a forest in Bangkok.

However, the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus is stopping the team from travelling to Thailand. The makers of Allu Arjun starrer wanted to initially shoot in the Seshachalam forests of Chittoor district but getting the permission for the same is tough. Apparently, the makers might move to some European nation if things don't fall into place. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Bunny is planning to take some break and head for a family vacation. Post one week vacation, the actor will join the sets of his next upcoming untitled film. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Allu Arjun recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla spilled the beans about his next with Sukumar. He said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

