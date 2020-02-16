Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film faces a big hurdle due to coronavirus epidemic?

Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Allu Arjun has started prepping up for his next with director Sukumar. However, the shooting of the film has faced a big hurdle due to coronavirus epidemic.

According to reports, the makers of the film want to shoot at a forest in Bangkok.

Allu Arjun recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla spilled the beans about his next with Sukumar. He said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

