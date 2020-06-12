  1. Home
Allu Arjun and Sushanth flashing their smiles in a BTS PHOTO from Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo is sure to win hearts

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has proved to be one of the most loved movies of this year. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture from the movie's sets featuring Allu Arjun and Sushanth.
June 12, 2020
South superstar Allu Arjun began this year with a stellar start and how! The actor’s latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has not only fared well at the theatres but has also been declared a blockbuster hit. Bunny has been appreciated a lot for showcasing his acting prowess in the Telugu action-drama co-starring Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murli Sharma, and others in significant roles. The movie’s storyline and impressive star cast received lots of love and praise from the audience.  

We have now come across a rare BTS picture of Allu Arjun and Sushanth which is hard to miss especially for all their fans. As we can see, Bunny is seen waving at someone from his car while Sushanth looks on with a smile on his face in the picture. Needless to say, the Sarrainodu star looks dapper in a light blue shirt and matching pants. Well, Sushanth also looks suave while being suited up in a blue gingham print outfit.

Check out the picture below:

After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his next movie that has been titled Pushpa. His first look from the movie has already been unveiled much to the excitement of his fans. The action thriller has been directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. The release date of this much-anticipated movie is yet to be announced by the makers. Talking about Sushanth, the actor is yet to announce his next project.

Credits :Instagram

