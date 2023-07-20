Allu Arjun and Upasana share a laughter-filled moment in an unseen photo from Varun Tej's engagement

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared an unseen photo of Pushpa star and Ram Charan's wife Upasana. The photo was taken at cousin Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. Allu Arjun and Upasana can be seen sharing a joyful moment in happy laughs in the candid photo.

Sneha took to her Instagram story and wished Upasana on her birthday with an unseen photo along with Allu Arjun. The candid photo has literally taken our hearts and we love this bond. All Arjun and Upasana can be seen bursting out in laughter and we wonder what the joke must be.

Earlier too, Sneha shared an unseen photo of Allu Arjun with Ram Charan and Upasana from Varun Tej's engagement. She wished the couple on the 11th wedding anniversary with the photo and it went viral. The photo showed Allu Arjun, Sneha, Upasana, and Ram Charan posing with all smiles.

Allu Arjun with Ram Charan's bond

For the unversed, Allu Aravind is the brother of Ram Charan's mother Surekha. So, the producer is the uncle of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun is his cousin. They share a very close bond. But this photo of the actor with Upasana has come as a delight for fans. They have once again proved they are family and nothing like the fan wars.

In fact, as soon as Allu Arjun came to know that Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a daughter Klin Kaara, he immediately rushed to the hospital with his wife Sneha to visit them. Several photos of them from the hospital went viral.

Professional front

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed their first child after 10 years of marriage. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and enjoying the new parenthood phase. The actor might soon commence the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer with director Shankar.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar.

