Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Dhurandhar 2 screening in Hyderabad; WATCH

Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted in Hyderabad as they walked out of a Dhurandhar 2 screening. The actors were seen walking past the paparazzi in casual outfits after watching the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda spotted leaving Dhurandhar 2 screening

In paparazzi videos from a theatre in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun was seen leaving the venue alongside his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda made a solo appearance, with both actors keeping their looks casual as they exited the theatre.

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Dhurandhar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari after the events of the first instalment. In this part, he pursues Major Iqbal in an effort to dismantle Pakistan’s crime network. As his mission unfolds, his past reveals a transformative history that shaped his relentless drive for justice.

The sequel features actors Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera, among others, in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film began its premiere shows on March 18, 2026.

After watching the movie, Allu Arjun shared his review online, stating that he had just watched Dhurandhar 2 and describing it as a film that combined patriotism with style and would make every patriot proud. He added that the film had many clap-worthy moments and called it a blast, while congratulating the entire team.

The actor further stated that there were fine performances by R. Madhavan and all the actors, along with technical brilliance. He mentioned that he was proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like his brother Ranveer Singh in the country. He also praised Aditya Dhar, saying that he had hit the ball out of the park, and expressed happiness about having such brilliant filmmakers in the country.

He concluded by describing the film as an Indian story with international swag and ended with “Jai Hind.”

Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Allu Arjun is next set to appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled film AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. The actor also has another project, AA23, in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has films like Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana scheduled to release in theatres this year.

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