Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy spotted at airport returning from Varun Tej’s Italy wedding; see PIC

The wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally occurred in the backdrops of Tuscany in Italy on November 1st. The magnificent occasion was an exclusive event which only included some of the couple’s close family and friends.

Now, after all the hustle from the wedding, National Award actor Allu Arjun has returned to India with his wife. The couple had gone to Italy a couple of days before the festivities and parties of the wedding had begun and now they finally make their way back.

Allu Arjun and wife return to India after Varun-Lavanya wedding

Both Allu Arjun and his wife were spotted at the airport donning a casual outfit as they walked towards the exit. Allu Arjun was seen wearing a black baseball cap along with a completely black t-shirt.

Alongside Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy wore a neon green t-shirt along with blue denim jeans and a black jacket to go with it.

Many celebrities created quite the buzz yesterday at the airport as they were returning from the wedding. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan along with other actors already returned. Moreover, the happy new couple were also seen returning to the Hyderabad airport, being welcomed with flowers as they reached the airport.

Allu Arjun’s Workfront

Allu Arjun who was last seen in the Sukumar-directed movie Pushpa: The Rise even won the prestigious National Award for best actor this year for the very same film.

The actor’s versatile nature and the unique larger-than-life personality of the character lent him the opportunity to shine in the leading role, landing him the National award and making him the first Telugu-language actor to ever manage this feat.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun will appear in the next part of the film Pushpa, called Pushpa: The Rise which features an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and many more.

Allu Arjun is also expected to play the lead role in the movie Icon directed by Venu Sriram, with Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty in the leading roles. He is also speculated to join hands with Jawan director Atlee which the director himself confirmed to be in talks with the actor.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi strike a picture-perfect moment with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy