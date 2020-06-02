Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy make for an adorable duo in a throwback PHOTO that is hard to miss

Allu Arjun's throwback picture with his wife Sneha Reddy surely deserves the attention of their ardent fans. Check it out.

Allu Arjun has a wider fan base spread across the country and we all know the reasons behind the same. The South superstar has showcased his acting prowess in every movie he has appeared in till date most of which have been declared hits too. The actor’s last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde has also received a positive response from the audience. Apart from his, Allu Arjun is a perfect family man and multiple instances prove the same.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the actor in which he is seen posing for the camera with his beautiful wife Sneha Reddy. The two of them make for an adorable duo as they flash their widest smiles while posing for the picture. Allu Arjun looks dapper as usual as he is seen clad in a black t-shirt. His wife Sneha, on the other hand, is seen wearing an orange-colored saree teamed up with matching jewellery.

Check out the throwback picture below:

After his successful stint in Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his next movie which is titled Pushpa. His first look from the action drama has already been unveiled on social media much to the excitement of fans. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in the lead roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in to play the lead antagonist in Pushpa but he walked out of the movie later on.

