Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's Goa vacay was all about chilling at the beach, fun dates and more; WATCH

Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of his latest flick Pushpa: The Rise, spent a memorable vacation in Goa with his wife Sneha Reddy, kids Arha and Ayaan and friends. They recently returned from the trip that was full of fun and good times. Like Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and every now and then, she shares snippets of her life with them. Recently, she took to the gram to give a sneak peek of her Goa vacation and shared a small video.

In the video, Sneha added pictures from her trip with Allu Arjun and her friends. Looking at the video, it seemed like they had a lot of fun in Goa. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Here's to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family #goa#2021.” Her fans also showered love to the post in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Pls increase duration of pic we needed more” while another fan commented, “Wow superb.” They also left heart emoticons as comments.

Watch Sneha Reddy’s video

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s latest flick Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Samantha also appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', that has become a chartbuster.

Pushpa: The rise is directed by Sukumar and is now streaming on an OTT platform. The movie created a buzz in the town and garnered huge praise from big actors and filmmakers from across the county.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals.