Allu Arjun and wife Sneha twin, enjoy a fun vacation with friends in Vietnam; PIC

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The couple lives their best life and often takes vacations with friends and family. Now, the Pushpa actor and his wife are currently in Vietnam with their friends and having the best time to remember.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, who is an active Instagram user, shared a perfect pic from their vacation and they look stunning together. The pic shows the couple posing with their friends during their vacation in Vietnam. Like always, the couple are twinning together in black outfits as they enjoyed a fun night. While Allu Arjun looked dapper in formals, his wife opted for a little black dress and set the party mood right.

Take a look at Allu Arjun and Sneha's vacation pic here:

Allu Arjun and Sneha have been married for more than a decade now, and have two beautiful kids, Ayaan and Arha. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha maintains an active presence on social media and shares family photos, events, and other details with fans. In fact, his little daughter is also all set to make her debut in films with Samantha:s upcoming film Shaakuntalam.



Professional front

Allu Arjun recently completed 20 years in the film industry. Exactly 20 years ago, in 2003, Allu Arjun made his debut as a hero with the romantic film Gangotri. Several celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi, Armaan Mallik, Elli Avrram, Sophie Choudary, and many others sent their congratulations and love to Allu Arjun.

the actor is currently busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2. Being directed by hitmaker Sukumar, the sequel will see Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. The first promo of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule will be released on the actor's birthday, April 8.

After wrapping up Pushpa 2, the actor will jump on to an exciting project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also be reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas for a project in 2024.

