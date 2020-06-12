Allu Arjun asks his daughter Arha to marry the boy of his choice; Here's how the little star REACTED; WATCH

Allu Arjun once again shared a video of him asking his daughter Arha to marry a boy of his choice and her reaction will melt your heart.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is not only a phenomenal actor but also known for being a protective father of two kids- Ayaan and Arha. The stylish star of the Tollywood film industry may not be active on social media but when he is, Allu Arjun makes sure to treat his fans with adorable videos of his kids. The dashing star once again shared a video of him asking his daughter Arha to marry a boy of his choice and her reaction will melt your heart. In the video, Allu Arjun, in his mother tongue Telugu, is asking his daughter Arha if she'd marry a man of his choice.

Arha innocently says 'NO' to him. The little munchkin rejecting her dad's proposal and running away is sure to leave you in 'aww'. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story is one of our favourites. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and are blessed with two kids. Well, this cute video of Allu Arjun and Arha is getting a lot of adorable comments and we bet, you won't stop watching it on repeat mode. Allu Arjun is a perfect family man too apart from being a talented actor.

On the career front, Arjun is gearing up for his next project with Sukumar titled, Pushpa. The upcoming Telugu film is co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. It stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in stores for them.

