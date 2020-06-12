  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Arjun asks his daughter Arha to marry the boy of his choice; Here's how the little star REACTED; WATCH

Allu Arjun once again shared a video of him asking his daughter Arha to marry a boy of his choice and her reaction will melt your heart.
2896 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun asks his daughter Arha to marry the boy of his choice; Here's how the little star REACTED; WATCHAllu Arjun asks his daughter Arha to marry the boy of his choice; Here's how the little star REACTED; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is not only a phenomenal actor but also known for being a protective father of two kids- Ayaan and Arha. The stylish star of the Tollywood film industry may not be active on social media but when he is, Allu Arjun makes sure to treat his fans with adorable videos of his kids. The dashing star once again shared a video of him asking his daughter Arha to marry a boy of his choice and her reaction will melt your heart. In the video, Allu Arjun, in his mother tongue Telugu, is asking his daughter Arha if she'd marry a man of his choice. 

Arha innocently says 'NO' to him. The little munchkin rejecting her dad's proposal and running away is sure to leave you in 'aww'. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story is one of our favourites. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and are blessed with two kids. Well, this cute video of Allu Arjun and Arha is getting a lot of adorable comments and we bet, you won't stop watching it on repeat mode. Allu Arjun is a perfect family man too apart from being a talented actor. 

Check out the latest video below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attempt number #374 #nanatrails 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Who rocked the rugged heavy beard and long hair quarantine look better? 

On the career front, Arjun is gearing up for his next project with Sukumar titled, Pushpa. The upcoming Telugu film is co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. It stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in stores for them. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement