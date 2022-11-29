Allu Arjun at his casual best in a black and white avatar as he heads to Russia for Pushpa: The Rise release
Allu Arjun was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today as he flew off to Russia for the release of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The Stylish star opted for a casual black and white avatar.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action entertainer Pushpa: The Rise managed to win hearts across the country. The film is all ready to reach the international audience as it will be premiered during the fifth Indian Film Festival to be held in 24 Russian cities. Now, the Stylish Star has headed to Russia to participate in the event. He was captured by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport today as he was boarding the flight.
AA was his casual best in a white sweatshirt and black trousers, along with his famous Icon cap. and sports shoes. As we informed you earlier, the opening ceremony of the event will be held on 1st December, and Pushpa: The Rise will be presented by the core cast and crew of the film during the festival. The movie will release in Russia on 8th December this year. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War will also be screened at the Indian Film Festival this year.
Pushpa: The Rule
On the other hand, the makers are currently also working on the second installment of the popular franchise titled Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun will once again impress the fans as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, while Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli from the original drama. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil will also play his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel.
Meanwhile, a source close to the film's development revealed to us, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."
