Allu Arjun, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander combo confirmed? Pushpa 2 actor drops BIG hint

Allu Arjun dropped a major hint confirming his next with Jawan director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The actor shared his review and congratulated the team of Jawan. However, what caught the attention is his banter with Anirudh. The actor asked the musician to give the best songs and the latter agreed.

Allu Arjun posted his reviews and praised the cast and crew of Jawan. He also gave a special shout-out to Anirudh Ravichander about his chartbuster music. They had a good exchange of words in the comments section. And it was Allu Arjun's reply that took the Internet by fire. He confirmed the rumors that have been buzzing in tinsel town about teaming up with Atlee for his next.

As Anirudh thanked him for his message, Allu Arjun replied, Not just simple Thank you... I want great songs too. And the musician said, "Readyyyy, (with laughing emojis)."

What adds more weight to these is Allu Arjun's manager also reacted with a dancing emoji. While the official confirmation is awaited, the blockbuster combo is definitely all set to explode. The expectations have reached beyond imaginable, considering Allu Arjun's acting skills, Atlee's direction to present in his signature mass avatars and Anirudh Ravichander's thumping music.

Recently, Atlee also said in a recent interview that he apparently narrated a script to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to release on August 25, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also part of the film. On the other hand, Atlee is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. The pan-Indian film has grossed Rs 650 crores at the box office globally. Anirudh Ravichander is on the peak with back-to-back two hits- Jailer and Jawan. The musician was highly appreciated for his music in both films and expectations on his next Devara and Allu Arjun's film are also high.

