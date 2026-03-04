Allu Arjun, Atlee indulge in bromance, erupting into laughter at Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding reception; Watch

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, is gearing up to begin a new chapter in his life as he enters wedlock on March 6, 2026. Ahead of the wedding, the Pushpa actor was spotted with directors Atlee and Basil Joseph at the event.

Allu Arjun spotted sharing a moment of bromance with Atlee

In a video that surfaced online, Allu Arjun was seen bantering with director Atlee. The actor was spotted chatting with him, sharing a light-hearted moment, and laughing at a joke. Director Basil Joseph was also seen with them in the video.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, Allu Arjun being spotted with Basil Joseph had sparked rumours on social media. According to ongoing reports, the actor is expected to collaborate with the Minnal Murali director on an upcoming film. However, an official update on the project has not yet been made.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film follows the story of Pushparaju, a syndicate leader who navigates numerous challenges while running his sandalwood smuggling empire.

Apart from the Happy actor, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is currently filming AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is reportedly based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on an ambitious scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film.

While the official release date has yet to be announced, the team of AA22xA6 is expected to unveil the first teaser glimpse on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the director’s 44th birthday.

Additionally, Allu Arjun has announced his next project, an action film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), the movie will mark the director’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan criticizes box office obsession of the film industry over the craft of cinema: ‘It is not about quality…’