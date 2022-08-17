Allu Arjun beats Vijay Deverakonda to top popular male stars list: 8 influential South actors on Instagram

From making movie announcements, promoting films to sharing pictures and bagging big brand deals, social media plays a vital part in celebs' life. It is the only way to stay connected to their audiences all the time. Allu Arjun, who predominantly stars in Telugu films and is now a Pan-India actor, occupies the top spot among the most influential actors on Instagram followed by Vijay Deverakonda.

We have listed down the top actors from the South Indian film industry who have the most Instagram followers. Well, Tamil actors like Vijay, Ajith did not make it to the list as they are not officially on social media.

Check out the complete list featuring the top 8 Most Popular South Male Stars on Instagram:

Allu Arjun- 18.8M followers

When the theatres reopened after the lockdown, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise brought back the audience to the cinema halls. The film opened to an excellent response not only in South states but equally in the North market. He has gained popularity pan-India and his fan following on Instagram proves it. Also, he is keeping his social media game close to reality. Clearly, his social media game is on-point and working for him.

Mahesh Babu- 8.7M followers

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Instagram feed is full of his family pictures. As we all know his massive fandom and popularity grow in heaps and bounds with each passing day. When it comes to being active on social media, Mahesh Babu does it occasionally or when on a holiday. Even during the release of his films, Mahesh Babu doesn't go overboard promoting them. MB's last release Sarkaru Vaari Paata took a decent start at the box office but couldn’t go on to score big.

Ram Charan- 8.2M followers

RRR actor Ram Charan made his Instagram debut in 2019. He gained 137,000 followers within 12 hours of his debut on the photo-sharing app. However, RC is not much active on social media. RC is among the top followed actors on social media but he needs to up his IG game and keep in touch with fans.

Jr NTR- 4.5M followers

Jr NTR likes to keep himself away from the media glare and social media. He is hardly active on social media. Despite that, the RRR actor is massively popular in the West as well.

Vijay Deverakonda- 16.9M followers

Vijay Deverakonda has geared up for the promotions of his much-awaited first Pan-India film, Liger. He is the second most South Indian celeb after Allu Arjun with a massive fan following on Instagram. With 301 posts on IG, VD is clearly winning at keeping the social media game on point.

Prabhas- 8.6M followers

Despite not being much active on social media, Baahubali's Prabhas has managed to earn a good number of followers. He uses social media only to promote his movies, on birthdays of his close friends from the industry and to support social causes. He currently has 4 Pan-India projects to release including Adipurush and Salaar. He is currently busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's Project K.

Yash- 11M followers

Yash is 3rd most followed South actor after Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda on the photo-sharing app. He is very selective when it comes to uploading anything on his social media. Most of his posts are photos and videos of him with family. His social media game improved vastly during the promotions of KGF 2.

Dulquer Salmaan- 11M followers

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan grabs 3rd spot among the most followed young South celebs on IG. His vacation photos with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter are the highlight of his timeline. Also, when it comes to promoting his films, DQ leaves no stone unturned to make his Instagram presence feel to his fans. His latest film, Sita Ramam is proof of it! He is in the same league as KGF star Yash.