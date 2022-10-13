Allu Arjun becomes the first South Indian actor to receive THIS prestigious award

Allu Arjun has won one of the biggest and most prestigious Awards in the nation. The pan Indian star has added one of the biggest recognition to his name by winning the title of 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi. He is also the first South Indian actor to receive this feat. A few pics of the actor as he received the award have surfaced on social media. While receiving the award, the actor was seen in full black attire and is truly shining apart with his unique style statement.

Ever since Pushpa: The Rise, it's all Allu Arjun 's magic everywhere. He has been adding numerous achievements with the blockbuster film, and now the latest feather to the actor's cap is his latest Award. He has now been bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year'.

Allu Arjun has been winning every award this year for his performance as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise. After the blockbuster first part, he is all set to begin the shoot of sequel too. The film was recently launched with a pooja ceremony. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star will soon start work on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Just like in the original drama, he will be accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Also, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun's film with director Venu Sriram, Icon has been shelved. A source close to the unit told us, "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie."

In addition to this, sources claim that Allu Arjun will be expanding his horizons and will make his Hollywood debut shortly. A little birdie told us, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."

Allu Arjun also has filmmaker Koratala Siva's film AA21 in the kitty. Announced a while back, the film has not gone on the floors yet.