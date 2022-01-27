Allu Arjun believes in living life 'king-size'; Enjoys the Dubai skyline in style; See PIC

llu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu who has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. Besides film fans, the actor also enjoys a huge following on social media. Treating his fans, the Pushpa actor has shared a recent click from his visit to Dubai. He is seen enjoying the view from the highest infinity pool in the city. The Dubai skyline looks breathtaking as it's seen by Allu Arjun. He accompanied the post with a black-heart emoji.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa was released in theatres on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film became an instant rage among the fans. Basking on the film’s success, the makers have already started working on the second part of the film. Pushpa: The Rise 2 is likely to go on the floor this year itself. The second part of the flick will retain the main cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.