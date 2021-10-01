Allu Arjun, brothers Sirish & Bobby pay tribute & unveil statue of Allu Ramalingaiah on birth anniversary

On his grandfather and legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah's birthday anniversary, Allu Arjun along with his brothers Allu Sirish and Bobby has unveiled the statue at their Studio in Hyderabad. Sharing a photo with the statue, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note and said Allu Ramalingaiah will continue to be a part of their journey.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish . He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios ." The entire team of Allu Arjun fondly remembered the legendary actor for his contribution to the film industry.

Take a look:

Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish . He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios . pic.twitter.com/UHMZYvgiC3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

On the birth anniversary of Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu, his statue was unveiled by his grandsons - @Bobbyallu, @alluarjun and @AlluSirish at @AlluStudios. They fondly remembered their grandfather and his contribution to the film industry on this special day. pic.twitter.com/g9eSii8gIo — Allu Studios (@AlluStudios) October 1, 2021

Allu Arjun and his family built 'Allu Studios' in Allu Ramalingaiah's loving memory last year. The late actor appeared in over 1000 Tollywood films. His comic timing and nasal voice distinguished his many performances.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the main antagonist.

