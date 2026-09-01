Allu Arjun calls his saree look the most ‘Alpha male’ thing he ever did, says ‘Pushpa’s success inspired me to…’

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule made headlines with the actor’s saree-clad appearance, which became a major talking point. Now, Arjun has described the sequence as the most “alpha male” thing he has ever done.

Allu Arjun reacts to his saree look scenes in Pushpa

Speaking with Forbes India, Allu Arjun said, “I would say the most alpha thing I’ve ever done is to play a woman. Pushpa’s success has inspired me to take Indian cinema to another level.”

Arjun previously spoke about how director Sukumar initially suggested the unusual look after deciding that a more conventional, macho appearance was not working for the character.

Pushpa: The Rule follows Pushpa Raj as he expands his red sandalwood business while facing continued opposition from Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. After outsmarting Shekhawat and securing a major international deal, Pushpa travels to complete the transaction and further strengthens his position.

Meanwhile, family tensions are resolved when his estranged brother Mohan accepts him and his family. However, a mysterious figure disrupts Kaveri’s wedding, setting the stage for the next chapter. The saree-clad appearance was part of the Gangamma Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2. The sequence was also an important part of the film’s story.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Raaka is being presented as a parallel-universe film. Its first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

According to early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project, with the story unfolding across two timelines; one set in an ancient tribal era and the other in a contemporary setting. Earlier reports also suggested that cameos by Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan could be filmed overseas, although this remains unconfirmed. There have also been reports that Rashmika Mandanna may appear in a key role.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is also set to headline the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) , directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition, the actor is expected to collaborate with director-actor Basil Joseph on another upcoming project.

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