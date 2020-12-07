Allu Arjun calls his wife a cutie; Shares PHOTOS of his family while traveling for Niharika Konidela’s wedding

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in a private yet grand ceremony, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space on Monday and treated his fans with photos of his family as they were seen on a private jet while traveling to Udaipur to attend the wedding of Niharika Konidela. Sharing the photos, he captioned his wife Sneha Reddy’s photo as ‘Cutie’, which is one of the rare moments when he engaged in PDA. Fans took to the comments section and marvelled at the photos, while wishing Niharika a blissful life.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in a private yet grand ceremony, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, etc. A photo of her wedding invitation got leaked online a couple of days back, in which the wedding date was given as December 9. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The union is an arranged one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, which will have Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets. Photos of Allu Arjun from the sets of the film are getting leaked online almost every day. He was last seen in the megahit venture Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Pooja Hegde.

