Allu Arjun calls it home as his wife Sneha and son Ayaan snuggle with each other; See PHOTO

In the photo, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy was seen hugging her son Ayaan while they both looked at each other adorably.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is one of the few actors who never fails to make the headlines whenever he shares his photo on Instagram. In his latest post, he has shared a photo of his wife Sneha Reddy and son Allu Ayaan. In the photo, they both are seen snuggling with each other. Sharing the photo, he wrote “home”, indicating how good it feels to be with family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Recent reports suggested that the makers have started the second shooting schedule of the film.

See his photo here:

Photos of Allu Arjun as he was travelling to the sets of the film also surfaced online. When the makers restarted the shooting schedule, they shared a rear-view photo of Allu Arjun. It is expected that more details regarding the film will be revealed by the makers soon. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. He was last seen in the superhit romantic action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

Credits :Instagram

