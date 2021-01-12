Allu Arjun calls Pooja Hegde his 'good luck charm' and clicks selfies at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion bash

The AVPL team looked extremely happy and clicked a lot of selfies together at the party as they reminisced about the good times spent together.

The entire team of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gathered yesterday to celebrate the film's one year of success. Pooja Hegde, director Trivikram, music composer Thaman S and others graced Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion bash, held at Allu Arjun's office in Hyderabad. The AVPL team looked happy and clicked a lot of selfies together at the party as they reminisced about the good times spent together while shooting for the film. AA also shared a few photos from the reunion party and looked stylish as always in his simple yet classic white crisp shirt and black pants.

Sharing a picture with his co-star Pooja Hegde, Bunny wrote, "Thank you for being there...my good luck charm." The Telugu star called it a sweet and beautiful evening as spent time with everyone at the party. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12, 2020, and it set the box office on fire. The family entertainer got immense response from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, check out inside photos from the film's party as they celebrate one year of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's blockbuster success.

Allu Arjun will soon resume shooting of Sukumar's Pushpa. The makers commenced the second schedule of the film in December. Due to some reasons, the shooting was put on hold. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is wrapping up the shoot of her pan-India film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas.

